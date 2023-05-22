Unibloc Hygienic Technologies (UHT) announced the expansion of its Flotronic pump production from one facility to two, on two continents. In addition to the original facility in Bolney, England, the Duluth, Ga., UHT facility will begin producing the One-Nut AODD pump design.

The goal of the manufacturing expansion is to accelerate delivery times to UHT’s North American customer base, according to the company. The production expansion will cut North American lead times from six to eight weeks to one week for standard pump configurations. The Flotronic AODD pumps will be assembled, serviced and tested in the Duluth facility, which produces the Hygenitec and Standard Pump brand drum and AODD pumps. U.S.-based sales, customer service and application engineering will be supported by the Engineering Center of Excellence based in Bolney.

“We knew we needed to scale up production to meet increased market demand,” says Chris Stevens, CEO of Unibloc Hygienic Technologies. “Every minute of our customers’ production time is precious and every week we can shave off new pump delivery is significant to our customers on either side of the ocean.”

The first shipment of Flotronic AODD pumps left the Duluth location on May 5, 2023, for dispatch to a dairy processor in Pennsylvania. UHT’s hygienic pumps serve the food, beverage, bakery/confection, meat and poultry, brewery, pharmaceutical and transportation markets internationally.



