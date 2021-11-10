DuraCirc circumferential piston pump features a high efficiency design, wide performance envelope and low-net positive suction head (NPSH) requirement. With flow rates up to 150 m3/h (660 gpm), the pump is capable of handling operating pressures up to 40 bar (580 psi), which is 15% higher than other circumferential piston pumps available today. Optional ports make it easy to replace existing pumps without having to adapt pipework. Also certified to meet EHEDG guidelines and 3-A sanitary standards, the pump ensures process integrity and product quality.

