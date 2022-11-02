Alfa Laval announced the opening of its new food hub in Kenosha, Wis. Located within close proximity to Chicago and Milwaukee International Airports, the company says the hub is equipped with enhanced capabilities to support the U.S. hygienic and food processing market.

Expanded Capabilities

Home to more than 100 associates, the facility includes several enhancements, including a state-of-the-art laboratory, testing center and service repair capabilities, along with training space for customers and partners to engage with subject matter experts on a wide variety of topics from product sizing and maintenance to system application and design. The campus primarily serves the hygienic process industry which includes dairy, food, beverage, brewing, personal care, pharmaceutical, fats and oils, and protein processing.

“I am extremely excited about the expanded capabilities offered at our newly remodeled food hub in Kenosha. It is a true center of excellence where customers and channel partners can access our full breadth of hygienic separation, process systems, heat transfer and fluid handling expertise,” says John Piazza, senior vice president, Food & Water Division.

Sustainable Location

Additional investments were made in the design and construction of the new facility to support Alfa Laval’s commitment to sustainability. “We not only create sustainable solutions for our customers, we operate by these principles as well,” says Ester Codina, president – North America, Alfa Lava Inc. “The facility employs new energy-efficient and natural illumination in an open concept design. We are committed to continue the journey of decarbonization in all our operations in the US, and this is just one example of the task we have in front of us.