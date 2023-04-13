Food Process Solution (FPS), a manufacturer of turn-key freezing and cooling equipment, opens a new Middle East/Africa (MEA) office in the port facility of Tanger Med, Morocco.

The FPS MEA office will act as a hub for business activities as it offers full logistics and operational efficiency for the Middle East/Africa region —a value-added benefit for FPS customers, the company states. This includes the provision of sales, parts, service and retrofits.

“Capitalizing on this entry point into the market gives both FPS and customers world-class hub services and huge savings that only the Tanger Hub Port Facility can provide. By utilizing the Hub’s infrastructure, we can reduce costs, provide greater efficiency and still meet world class standards. This will only help to meet customer expectations, a massive benefit for both sides,” stated Jeffrey Chang, President, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp.