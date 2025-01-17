Döhler North America has opened an Innovation Hub in Princeton, N.J.

Located at One Research Way, the facility will also serve as the new East Coast location for Ixora-Scientific, Döhler Ventures and The Future of Nutrition and Longevity Institute. With more than 50,000 sq. ft. set on an eight-acre campus, the center is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and the latest in science-based natural food, beverage and nutrition solutions.

This building features a customer experience center designed for collaboration and co-creation. Nearly 20,000 sq. ft. of the facility is dedicated to advanced laboratories, equipped with cutting-edge technology to support flavor creation, analytics, research, sensory science, product development and innovation. Strategically located near Princeton University, the facility offers opportunities for research collaborations. It is surrounded by more than 100 life science companies and major pharmaceutical firms.

“This facility represents another significant milestone in the development of our business in North America and we are thrilled with the new structure, its capabilities and the future of Döhler North America,” says Paul Graham, president of Americas at Döhler.