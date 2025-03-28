Döhler North America Acquires Premier Juices

Döhler North America is expanding its presence with the acquisition of Premier Juices, strengthening its offerings in natural, fruit-based products and solutions. This move enhances Döhler’s ability to support its customer base across the beverage, food, life science and nutrition industries with a broader portfolio of products and services. It also reinforces Döhler’s position as a science-based and technology-driven natural ingredients platform shaping the future of nutrition and longevity.

Enhancing Capabilities to Benefit Customers

Döhler North America’s portfolio includes natural flavors, colors and health ingredients, along with a wide range of plant-based products, ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions. Premier Juices’ expertise and portfolio of fruit products – including lemon, lime, mango, passion fruit, pineapple, guava, cranberry, grapefruit and apple – enhance Döhler’s leadership in the market and its ability to deliver a broader and more comprehensive offering.

By integrating Premier Juices’ blending, packaging and quality control solutions, Döhler North America expands its capabilities with tailored formats for the food, beverage, life science and nutrition industries, as well as foodservice and private-label businesses.

With access to an enriched product portfolio, enhanced warehousing and technical support, customers now have greater opportunities to develop successful products and unlock market potential.

A Strategic Step in U.S. Market Expansion

This acquisition solidifies the market presence of Döhler North America by adding strategic operations in Delaware – a logistics hub improving supply chain efficiency. With optimized distribution networks, Döhler North America is positioned to provide greater service reliability and flexibility to customers across the region.

With this expansion, Döhler North America reaffirms its commitment to developing and delivering natural products and integrated solutions that meet customer needs and evolve with consumer preferences.

For more information, visit Döhler’s website.