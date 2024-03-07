Boogie Lab, a Croatian food tech company and craft bakery, announced the launch of Boogie Lab USA and Boogie Bakery, the company’s first U.S.-based micro bakery opening spring 2024.

Founded by Karlo Vulin and Mladen Vidović, Boogie Lab uses a unique approach to sourdough fermentation, combining artificial intelligence with traditional techniques. Boogie Lab’s North America expansion was spearheaded by Dennis Turcinovic, the co-owner of America Delmonico's restaurant in New York City. As cofounder of Boogie Lab USA, Turcinovic will oversee all U.S. operations including the opening of the first Boogie Bakery next to Delmonico’s on Beaver Street, with the restaurant being the first in North America to serve Boogie Lab bread.

“Delmonico’s has been setting the table for nearly two centuries and has played a pivotal role in the American dining experience. Now, with Boogie Lab USA, the innovation continues,” says Turcinovic. “I knew from the first moment I tasted Boogie Lab bread and pastries that it was something special, and I’m thrilled to have a substantial role in introducing American consumers to the unparalleled quality and delicious taste of better-for-you artisanal bread crafted with the aid of cutting-edge food technology.”

For the past 10 years, Vulin, a trained food technologist, and Vidović, a trailblazer in the sourdough movement, have combined their expertise to elevate traditional bread-making to new heights. Boogie Lab’s proprietary AI fermentation technology, incorporating smart fermentors and advanced sensors, provides precise control over the baking process, resulting in consistently perfect loaves with an unmistakable artisanal touch, according to a release. Boogie Bakery will be the first in North America to incorporate Boogie Lab’s AI fermentation technology.

“With years of artisan practices, and a background in food science, our team has developed proprietary technology that will allow us to become the first scalable artisan bakery,” says Vulin. “What makes our bread so revolutionary is that we intertwine the power of nutrition with the power of technology. By using artificial intelligence, we ensure our baking methods produce distinct bread that is perfectly baked every time. We use only three ingredients to craft bread that is both minimally processed and easy to digest.”

Boogie Lab’s state-of-the-art approach also paves the way for fully automatic production lines, allowing the company to scale rapidly and reach as many homes as possible. Wholesale distribution within the U.S. will begin in spring 2024.

Boogie Bakery located at 48 Beaver Street will open in spring 2024 and feature a selection of sourdough-based breads, pastries and sandwiches.