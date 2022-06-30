Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, has named Jerry Savino as technical services manager for bakery in the Kemin Food Technologies – North America business unit. Savino will provide internal and external technical support services as Kemin continues to expand and invest in its portfolio of clean label ingredient solutions that help bakers extend shelf life to keep products fresh.

“We are excited to have Jerry Savino join the Kemin team,” says Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “He brings decades of bakery experience to Kemin and is an expert in ingredient functionality, having spent his career working in all areas of bakery operations. His technical expertise benefits both our customers and our team as we work together to create bakery products that stay fresher for longer—with clean labels.”

As technical services manager for bakery, Savino will represent Kemin as the technical expert for bakery solutions, offering customer support to solve operational bakery challenges. He will assist in the identification of market trends and emerging markets, working as part of a cross-functional team to assist in the commercialization of new technologies and product solutions.

Savino has spent 55 years working in the bakery industry and began his career making bread at his family’s business. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations at Katsiroubas Produce. During his more than five decades in the industry, Savino has held various management roles in production, sanitation, logistics, R&D, safety, nutrition and operations at companies such as Revolution Foods, Jessica’s Brick Oven and Piantedosi Baking. Savino earned an associate degree in business management from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and became a certified baker at AIB International in Manhattan, Kansas.