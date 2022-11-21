The Kraft Heinz Company announced the appointment of Janelle Orozco to the role of Chief Procurement Officer, North America. In this role, Orozco will shape the overall vision of North America Procurement.

Orozco joins Kraft Heinz from Diageo, where she most recently held the chief procurement officer title for the company. Orozco began her tenure at Diageo in 2002 as an ingredients buyer and worked progressively through the global procurement organization, holding key leadership roles including leading brand change and innovation in the North America business. She was appointed to chief procurement officer in May 2019 and led a significant and successful transformation of the procurement function, while improving collaboration of suppliers and delivering enhanced digital and innovation solutions.