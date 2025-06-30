Alfa Laval Launches Clariot for Condition Monitoring

Alfa Laval launched Clariot, an AI-based condition monitoring solution built for hygienic process equipment to deliver analysis and support. Clariot monitors equipment and processes, providing insights that enhance uptime and optimize resource efficiency.

“We developed Clariot based on our extensive experience from more than 3,000 condition monitoring units already operating worldwide,” says Torsten Pedersen, commercial head of condition monitoring at Alfa Laval Fluid Handling. “With new hardware and software, we can now offer a complete digital handshake, tailored for use in demanding hygienic processes.”

Every Drop Counts

Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions of euros in lost revenue each year. Idle process lines cause product loss, extra cleaning, production delays, wasted water and potential damage to machinery.

“In a world where every drop and every man-hour count, our customers increasingly seek solutions that improve uptime and productivity while reducing resource waste,” Pedersen says. “This is where Clariot makes a difference; helping manufacturers in hygienic industries prevent failures and run at full capacity without unnecessary interruptions.”

Clariot provides 24/7 monitoring, alerts and diagnostics for pumps and other rotating equipment, such as agitators. The solution detects machine failures before they occur, maximizing performance, minimizing downtime and extending equipment lifespan.

From Insight to Foresight

Clariot is a step in Alfa Laval’s digitalization strategy, where resources and operational efficiency align with smart technologies.

“We firmly believe that predictive maintenance is the future of manufacturing, enabled by sensor data, AI-driven insights and digital connectivity,” Pedersen says. “Time and time again, we have seen how our condition monitoring solutions have alerted operators to potential failures before they happen and enabled predictive maintenance strategies.”

Clariot is a standalone system, enabling cybersecurity by operating independently from internal business-critical systems. Clariot is compatible with most pump brands.

“In a setup with 50 pumps, just one unplanned stop per quarter can result in annual losses up to 80,000 euros, while the solution from Alfa Laval costs less than one-tenth of that scenario, delivering a fast payback time,” Pedersen says.

Buyer’s Guide

To assist decision-makers and buyers, Alfa Laval has developed a buyer’s guide for condition monitoring in hygienic industries, with information about maintenance strategies, selection and implementation of the solutions, as well as benefits.

Clariot is an AI-based solution that detects and identifies root causes of machine failures related to process, installation and mechanical conditions. Its VX sensor is the only sensor on the market designed for wet production environments and handling multiple changeovers on the process lines. Clariot’s VX sensors are pre-mounted on a range of Alfa Laval pumps, and the use of Clariot potentially extends the warranty on equipment, if monitored and serviced according to recommendations. Clariot consists of the VX sensor, Clariot Connect gateway and analytics, which are integrated into a complete digital handshake. Clariot is a cybersecure solution that meets the requirements of IEC 62443-3-3 SL1. It is a scalable solution that allows deployment across sites and benchmarking across factories.