CM Connect is a subscription-based condition monitor and cloud gateway that enables plant operators to access data of rotating equipment on processing lines from a remote location. With data on actual runtime, trend analysis and time to next service close at hand, plant operators can make informed maintenance decisions using their personal computers and mobile devices. This protects process continuity and critical assets, improves workplace safety, saves time and money, and delivers competitive advantage.
March 9, 2022
