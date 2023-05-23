Multivac has launched its MPL Pouch Loader for chamber belt machines, a semi-automatic solution, which improves the filling of the film pouches and the loading into the packaging machine. Up to 40% reduction in personnel costs and an increase in efficiency can be achieved, when compared to manual loading, according to the company.

With MPL, one operator positions the products on the infeed conveyor of the machine. Two other people then load the products by pulling the film pouches over the loading conveyor, so that the product can be conveyed automatically from the conveyor into the film pouch. Then it is sufficient to turn the film pouch through 90 degrees, before it is placed on the machine conveyor and subsequently vacuum packed and sealed. This process decreases necessary staff.

Another benefit is in the hygiene and ergonomics. When filling the film pouches, the operators no longer need to lift the products and place them in the pouches. “Less contact with the product, therefore less risk of contamination,” says Korbinian Wiest, product manager for Chamber Belt Machines at MULTIVAC.

With a compact design, the Pouch Loader can be individually configured, integrated into line solutions with either the B 425, B 525 or B 625 chamber belt machines. The dismantling of the various components can also be performed quickly and without tools.

The MPL can be combined with the Pouch Rack or MPR. This compact pouch rack can take up to 10 different stacks of various pouch sizes. With pouch opening aids, the individual film pouches can be separated from the stack and removed from the rack.

The pouch solution provides flexibility in its pouch sizes, since it can accommodate pouch lengths in a range of 200 to 800mm as well as pouch widths between 150 and 600mm.



