Multivac has introduced the SLX 2000 high-output slicer, which will debut at interpack in Düsseldorf, Hall 5, Stand A23. The SLX 2000 operates in conjunction with the RX 4.0 thermoforming packaging machine and other components from Multivac. The packaging material to be used at the trade fair is a recyclable rigid film made from mono APET as the lower web. The upper web is a sustainable, recyclable flexible film made of PET.

The slicer, which can be designed for up to four tracks, achieves high slicing speed for all products. Sausage, ham, cheese and vegan products with a maximum length of up to 1,600 mm can be sliced, even at warmer temperatures. The product slices are then deposited on the portioning system in the predefined arrangement pattern. Products are fed into the slicer consistently and result in minimal trim and give-away.

The company explains that customers can use innovative developments, such as the MULTIVAC Sustainable Liquid Interleaver (SLI) for plastic-free slicing, instead of the conventional interleaving film, to further reduce the consumption of plastics during packing.

The SLX 2000 can be used as a stand-alone unit or as a module within an automatic slicing and packaging line. The integration of the slicer into the Multivac Line Control (MLC) includes start-up, stopping, no-load operation and recipe change throughout the line. Downtime during recipe or format change is reduced, and the infection prevention and control (IPC) module with its Human Machine Interface (HMI) 3 terminal simplifies the operation and reduces potential operating errors, according to the company.

The new slicer is laid out for use with Multivac Smart Services, which monitors, controls and optimizes slicing in real-time. The SLX 2000 allows remote service via Multivac Remote Assistance to be used (VPN and live support).

Multivac states the SLX 2000 is the starting point for the new line, which can be seen in the demo operation at its main stand at interpack. Operating in conjunction with the RX 4.0 thermoforming packaging machine and other components from Multivac, the slicer forms a line concept, which reportedly includes high output, packaging, processing efficiency and machine longevity.

The product logs are automatically transported into the slicer, where they are secured by the product grippers, before being fed into the cutting chamber. A wide range of portion sizes and shapes are fed over a checkweigher, where incorrect weights are ejected via the downstream rocker. Running over a horizontally designed automatic belt loader, the correct portions are buffered and arranged according to the format of the packaging machine, before being loaded into the pack cavities in synchronization with the RX 4.0.

The packs are sealed under modified atmosphere (MAP), before being cut into individual packs and discharged from the packaging machine. The DP 230 direct web printer, which is located at the upper web infeed and equipped with a TTO 30 thermal transfer printer, is used to print variable data on the packs. In addition to printing the best-before date on the upper web, it is also possible to apply a label automatically to the upper and lower webs.