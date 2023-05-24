FreshRealm announced it has initiated plans to expand its national operational and production footprint to nearly 1 million sq. ft. with an investment in three new facilities, which includes the purchase of the operational infrastructure of Blue Apron.

The investment and national production facility expansion is designed to further its national and regional reach with facilities in Linden, N.J., and Richmond, Calif. transferred from Blue Apron. In addition, FreshRealm will separately open a new facility in Lancaster, Texas, outside of Dallas. The Blue Apron acquired infrastructure includes equipment, know-how and an expanded workforce.

"The investments in facilities and infrastructure are part of our company's strategic growth, which we announced during our most recent $200 million capital raise in July 2022," says Michael Lippold, founder and CEO of FreshRealm.

FreshRealm partners with retailers nationwide, including Amazon Fresh, Blue Apron, Everytable, Kroger, Publix, Marley Spoon, Meijer and Walmart to deliver meal solutions. The company is located to ensure national distribution and regional just-in-time delivery. FreshRealm's facilities also assemble meals and fulfillment capabilities under one roof and operate with a horizontally integrated supply chain.