FreshRealm, Inc., a national leader in fresh meal delivery, will expand its footprint in Montezuma, Ga., creating more than 300 new jobs through an investment of $6.3 million in Macon County.

FreshRealm is a food-as-a-service company offering a nationwide, end-to-end platform optimized for fresh food. FreshRealm’s solutions span multiple food industry segments, serving customers and partners in grocery, food service, hospitality, direct-to-consumer, medical meals and more.

“FreshRealm is building the most optimized fresh food platform in the world, so that everyone, every day, everywhere can enjoy fresh food,” says Snow Le, president of FreshRealm. “Montezuma is an excellent location for us to strategically reach the entire U.S., especially the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. We are proud to be expanding our operations in Georgia, a state with great fiscal strength and a clear dedication to businesses and communities.”

FreshRealm’s current facility is located at 303 Airport Road in Montezuma. The expansion will add several new lines, allowing FreshRealm to provide a full assortment of products, including ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals, meal kits and more to customers in the region.

“Georgia is proud to offer opportunities for innovative companies like FreshRealm to thrive in our state's No. 1 industry – agriculture,” says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “Food and fiber production contributed $83.6 billion and 323,300 jobs to our economy this past year, and we’re thankful for the 300 new positions that will join that growing number of opportunities thanks to FreshRealm.”