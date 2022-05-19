Jack Link's, maker of meat snacks sold in more than 40 countries, is expanding its distribution facility in Underwood, Iowa, to add warehouse capacity, as well as a highly automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) to improve efficiency.

Design-build firm Stellar will oversee the project, which is expected to be completed in June 2023. Stellar will be responsible for planning, pre-construction, construction management, and building envelope, as well as architectural, structural, mechanical, civil, electrical and plumbing design.

“As Jack Link’s first AS/RS facility, this expansion will allow the company to meet increasing demand from their customers,” says Thomas Ansell, Lead Construction Project Manager with Stellar. “We are excited for this opportunity to incorporate cutting-edge technology at Jack Link’s that will help carry the company into its next decade of business.”

This is the first construction project Stellar will perform for Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, and the third AS/RS project Stellar currently has underway.