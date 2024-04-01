Bridor is expanding its manufacturing facility in New Jersey through a collaboration with ESI Group USA, a design, engineering and construction services firm.

Bridor develops and produces European bread and pastries adapted to the North American market. The company is part of the global Groupe Le Duff, with a headquarters in Canada and operations in France and the United Kingdom.

"We're proud to partner with a global manufacturer who holds all aspects of their business to the highest standards and is consciously raising the bar for the greater good of the environment and consumers,” says Brad Barke, founder and president of ESI Group. “We look forward to delivering a quality project that will exceed expectations.”

Bridor opened its 142,700-sq.-ft. facility in Vineland, N.J. in 2002, according to the company website. It expanded the facility by 47,000 sq. ft. in 2015 to include a pastry line, doubling its pastry production capacity at the time.

In 2019, Bridor announced it would invest C$200 million in its North American plants over five years, with C$170 million earmarked for its facility in Boucherville, Quebec.