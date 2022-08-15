



Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, announced that the company will be expanding its plant-based product offering with its existing Sudbury, Ontario plant converted into a modern, dedicated plant-based production facility over the coming months.



Lactalis Canada's expansion in this category will grow the company's plant-based offering which currently includes products such as Sensational Soy, Lactantia margarine and Siggi's coconut-based yogurt alternative.



"While our core business is dairy, as an innovation leader and as demonstrated by our forthcoming expansion into plant-based, we are constantly following the consumer and continually seeking opportunities to innovate and respond to the market," said Mark Taylor, president & CEO, Lactalis Canada. "Our purpose is to enrich and nurture the lives of Canadians and this holds the same for our new offering which will provide consumers with complementary high-quality plant-based products that will benefit from our current capacity and capabilities as well as our rich and long-standing dairy expertise."

This announcement follows Lactalis Canada's decision to cease milk processing and packaging at its Sudbury, Ontario plant effective September 30. This is the result of long-term volume decline and increased costs in the fluid milk market in Ontario that have led to decreased profitability and economic sustainability of Lactalis Canada's fluid operations in Sudbury.

As an important member of the Sudbury community and a major economic and social contributor to the region, Lactalis Canada will continue to operate its refrigerated warehouse in Sudbury and will retain majority of its workforce during the transition period and for its new production facility with anticipated additional employment opportunities with future growth.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.9 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France.