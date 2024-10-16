Dainty Rice is investing $20 million – the largest capital investment in the company’s history – to enhance its Windsor, Ontario facility with ready-to-heat rice production lines.

The enhancements will support further innovation, efficiency and sustainability in Dainty Rice’s operations. With streamlined production processes and strategic outsourcing, this project will contribute to reducing the company’s carbon footprint by approximately 2,000 metric tons annually.

The production line is now fully operational, with the first ready-to-heat rice pouches rolling off the line and out to the retail market. The second phase of the project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

With the capability to produce a variety of rice, pulses, grains and pastas in thousands of different recipes, Dainty is positioned to meet the demands of the private label sector across North America. The company has partnered with several private label brands to introduce new flavors and varieties of ready-to-heat rice and pulses.