Lactalis USA is investing $55 million into its facility in Tulare, Calif. to significantly increase the volume of Président feta cheese produced in the United States.

This new, 38,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing line will bring additional capacity for Lactalis USA feta production in the United States at its facilities in Tulare and Belmont, Wis. The project creates 20 full-time positions in Tulare along with 100 temporary or contract positions during construction. The construction timeline spans from 2023-2027, with the line becoming partially operational in May of this year. When completed in 2027, Lactalis USA will have increased its U.S. feta production capacity to address current and future customer and consumer demand.

"We are expanding to increase our cheese production capacity at our facility,” says Esteve Torrens, chief executive officer, Lactalis USA. “This investment into new jobs and expanding operations supports our local communities and demonstrates Lactalis’ long-term view for business success in the United States. This expansion helps us meet the growing demand for Président Feta cheese in the United States, which is good news for our retail customers and consumers who continue to choose Président Feta for cooking at home and creating new occasions to enjoy feta.”

The Tulare manufacturing facility is one of the most advanced of Lactalis’ 11 manufacturing facilities across the United States, incorporating the latest technologies from Lactalis Group. This new production line is outfitted based on a complete 3D ergonomic analysis to support worker well-being and safety, in addition to automated air flow control and in-line production. Lactalis USA produces a variety of products at its Tulare facility including Kraft Parmesan, Knudsen Cottage Cheese and Sour Cream, and Kraft sweet whey powder.