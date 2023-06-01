Fluke Corp. has introduced the ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager with the new MecQ Mode, which allows maintenance technicians to scan large areas and pinpoint technical issues before they become critical. With the Fluke ii910, technicians can now see what they can’t hear in an effort to identify problems across large conveyor systems.

“We all know that unplanned downtime can be a costly nightmare,” says Tako Feron, acoustic imaging product manager for Fluke Corp. “Whether you're in the food and beverage industry, distribution centers, automotive manufacturing or mining, the Fluke ii910 with MecQ Mode is designed to proactively identify potential issues and minimize the risk of downtime.”

With its user-friendly interface and point-and-scan visualization, the goal of the Fluke ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager with MecQ Mode is to provide a solution that simplifies maintenance workflows. It is designed for mechanical maintenance professionals to focus on specific areas of interest, ensuring detection and targeted maintenance. It reportedly filters out industrial noise, even in challenging conditions. With contactless scanning, the system allows technicians to access hard-to-reach areas from a distance, reducing risks on the job.

The ii910 is part of the Fluke suite of acoustic imagers that allow maintenance technicians to visually pinpoint leaks in compressed air, gas, steam and vacuum systems, and partial discharge in high-voltage power lines, insulators and transformers. With the addition of the MecQ Mode on the ii910, teams can visualize potential issues with conveyor systems before they lead to downtime.

MecQ Mode is available now on all Fluke ii910 Precision Acoustic Imagers. For existing customers, MecQ Mode will be added through a free firmware upgrade.



