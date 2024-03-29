ControlAir LLC has introduced the Type 410 High Precision Pressure Regulator.

The Type 410 provides aregulation accuracy and repeatability during variable operating conditions.

Built to withstand the harshest industrial environments, the Type 410 features die-cast housings protected with a chromate finish and epoxy paint, ensuring long-lasting durability and performance. Every regulator undergoes rigorous pressure, leak and flow tests at the factory before shipment.

The Type 410 is suited for a range of industrial applications, including pneumatic control systems, pressure testing equipment, HVAC systems, laboratory instrumentation and packaging machinery.

The Type 410 High Precision Air Pressure Regulator is available in ¼-inch porting. Output ranges include 0-2 psig (0-0.15 bar), 0-10 psig (0-0.7 bar), 0-30 psig (0-2 bar), 0-60 psig (0-4 bar), and 0-100 psig (0-7 bar). Exhaust capacity is 0.1 scfm (2.8 Nl/min) downstream pressure 5 psig (0.3 bar) above set point. Sensitivity is 1 inch (25.4 mm). Air consumption is less than 6 scfh (170 Nl/min). It has a temperature range of 0°F to 160°F (-18°C to 71°C).

ControlAir LLC manufactures precision pneumatic and electro-pneumatic controls. ControlAir’s markets include process control, semiconductor, printing and converting presses, diagnostic medical equipment, robotics, quality control, automotive, analyzers, compressors, pumps and paint equipment.