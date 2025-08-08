Bellofram Precision Controls Unveils Type 60 Stainless Steel Filter/Regulator

Bellofram Precision Controls, a division of Marsh Bellofram, has made available its Type 60 Series Stainless Steel Filter/Regulator, which is designed to deliver pressure control and filtration in food and beverage environments.

Constructed from 316L stainless steel bar stock, the Type 60 Series offers washdown procedures and resistance to corrosion and bacterial growth — critical for maintaining hygiene and safety in food processing facilities.

Designed for versatility, the Type 60 Series supports a range of media, including air and inert gases, and is ideal for systems that require both flow measurement and control. It’s suited for applications like snack food packaging, ingredient blending, temperature-sensitive filling lines and clean-in-place (CIP) systems.

“As the food and beverage industry increasingly demands components that can keep up with strict sanitation protocols and high throughput, our stainless steel products deliver the durability and performance customers rely on,” says Dwight Nafziger, vice president of sales at Marsh Medical/Bellofram Precision Controls. “The Type 60 Series reflects our ongoing commitment to application-specific engineering and reliability.”

This addition to Bellofram’s stainless steel line strengthens its portfolio of rugged and cleanable pneumatic control solutions used across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries.