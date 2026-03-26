Campbell’s to Close Massachusetts Chip Plant

The Campbell’s Company will close its plant in Hyannis, Massachusetts and consolidate potato chip production as part of an ongoing effort to transform its snacks supply chain network.

The plant, which produces Cape Cod chips and Kettle Brand chips, will cease operations in April. Campbell’s says it will continue to invest in the region through community partnerships and support of culinary programs that foster food innovation. Cape Cod chips will continue to be produced at existing Campbell’s snacks plants in the U.S.

Cape Cod chips were founded in Hyannis in 1980, and the plant has been in operation since 1985. It became part of Campbell’s network through the 2018 acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. As the brand has grown over the years, the company has increased production at other snacks locations across its network, including plants in Beloit, Wisconsin, Charlotte, North Carolina and Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Campbell’s says the Hyannis plant produces 4% of the total annual volume of Cape Cod chips, and the site no longer makes economic sense for the business. Production will be transferred to more modern and efficient plants, enabling a more agile and flexible manufacturing network while maintaining the tradition of using ingredients that define Cape Cod and Kettle Brand chips.

The closure of the Hyannis site will impact the roles of 49 employees. The company will provide impacted employees with separation benefits, job placement support and guidance on how to access state assistance programs.

“This difficult decision reflects a careful assessment of our business needs to strengthen our operations and position our snacks business for long-term growth,” says Elizabeth Duggan, president, Campbell’s Snacks. “We are deeply grateful to our team and are committed to provide support and assistance during these changes. We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand’s heritage and continue local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod.”

In recognition of Cape Cod chips’ brand heritage, Campbell’s plans to partner with local organizations that offer culinary entrepreneur programs, workforce development and career pathways that align with the hospitality needs of the region. In addition, Hyannis and the greater Cape Cod community will continue to be eligible for community impact grants through The Campbell’s Foundation. The annual grant program provides funding to organizations focused on increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods.