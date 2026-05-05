The Campbell’s Company Acquires 49% Stake in Rao’s Maker

The Campbell’s Company has completed the acquisition of a 49% interest in La Regina di San Marzano di Antonio Romano S.p.A. and La Regina Atlantica, LLC, the privately held maker of Rao’s Homemade tomato-based, jarred pasta sauces.

Based in Scafati, Italy, and founded by Antonio Romano in 1972, La Regina has been a key partner of Rao’s Homemade since 1993 and produces all Rao's Homemade tomato-based sauces today. La Regina also operates a facility in the U.S. in Alma, Georgia.

“Our investment in La Regina and partnership with the Romano family reinforces our commitment to preserving the artisanal craftsmanship of Rao’s sauces,” says Mick Beekhuizen, Campbell’s president and CEO. “Consumer loyalty and ongoing household penetration expansion are born from what makes the brand special: exceptional taste, quality ingredients and a restaurant‑quality experience at home. We could not be more excited about the momentum on the Rao’s brand and the opportunities ahead.”

The investment builds on Campbell’s 2024 acquisition of Sovos Brands and marks a new milestone for Rao’s Homemade, which recently surpassed $1 billion in trailing 12-month net sales, making it the fourth billion-dollar brand in Campbell’s portfolio alongside Campbell’s, Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm.