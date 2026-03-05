The Campbell’s Company Promotes Cassandra Green to Chief Supply Chain Officer

The Campbell’s Company has named Cassandra Green as chief supply chain officer, effective immediately.

Green will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Mick Beekhuizen and will join the company’s Operating Committee.

In this role, Green will continue to lead Campbell’s end-to-end supply chain, including customer logistics and planning, procurement, operational excellence, manufacturing and supply chain category leadership. She will also assume responsibility for food safety and quality.

“Cass is a proven leader with deep knowledge of our business and a track record of delivering results,” Beekhuizen says. “Her ability to drive operational excellence and develop strong teams makes her the right leader to help shape our enterprise priorities and further strengthen our supply chain to fuel the growth of our business.”

Green joined the company in 2010 as a plant manager in Australia and has held a variety of leadership roles across the organization. Her experience includes leading the company’s former fresh supply chain, overseeing manufacturing for the Meals & Beverages division and guiding the enterprise co-manufacturing strategy.

Most recently, as head of supply chain, Green has driven an increased focus on total delivered costs and helped advance innovative approaches to mitigate inflation pressures. She has also played a key role in advancing operational excellence and digitization initiatives to make Campbell’s supply chain a competitive advantage.