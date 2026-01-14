The Coca-Cola Company Creates Role of Chief Digital Officer

The Coca-Cola Company has announced additional leadership changes, effective March 31.

The leadership changes follow a Dec. 11, 2025 announcement that Henrique Braun, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer, will become CEO. He succeeds James Quincey, who will continue as executive chairman of the board.

“We believe our ongoing growth depends on understanding consumers even more deeply,” Braun says. “We are evolving our operating organization structure and elevating digital leadership so we can move faster and work smarter across all markets.”

To unify digital, data and operational excellence across the company, Coca-Cola is creating the new role of chief digital officer. Sedef Salingan Sahin, who currently serves as president of the company’s Eurasia and Middle East operating unit, will take on this new position, reporting to Braun.

Sahin will lead the next chapter of Coca-Cola’s digital journey, integrating the company’s digital network and connecting work across related functions.

Sahin has deep operating experience across developed and developing markets, having lived in multiple regions. Her broad, multi-functional leadership will enable Sahin to transform strategy and execution, creating new ways of working to accelerate growth and performance.

Sahin, who joined Coca-Cola in 2003, served as president of the company’s nutrition, juice, dairy and plant category in the marketing organization before taking her current role in the Eurasia and Middle East operating unit. Both roles involved extensive work to lead the digitization of the business, including the transformation of the marketing organization.

“The chief digital officer position is a pivotal new role for our future,” Braun says. “Sedef’s proven leadership will help shape how we digitalize the enterprise end-to-end, and over the next several months she will assess how to organize the teams responsible for digital across the enterprise to help strengthen execution, simplify how we work and enable us to deliver for consumers with greater precision and speed.”

Digital strategy efforts for the company, currently overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as president and chief financial officer, will transition to Sahin.

In addition, customer and commercial leadership responsibilities will transfer from Murphy to Manolo Arroyo, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Arroyo will become executive vice president and chief marketing and customer commercial officer.

Murphy will continue to serve as president and chief financial officer working closely with Braun to drive the company’s growth agenda and will continue to oversee global strategy, corporate development, investor relations, tax, treasury, audit, accounting and controls, performance management and enterprise services, including real estate.

The company is also creating two new market groupings reporting to Braun that are designed to enhance focus on markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Sanket Ray will serve as president, India and Southwest Asia, and emerging large markets lead for India, Southwest Asia, greater China and Mongolia, Japan and South Korea.

Claudia Lorenzo will serve as president of Eurasia and Middle East, and emerging multi-markets lead for Eurasia, the Middle East, ASEAN and the South Pacific, and Africa. She is currently chief of staff to Quincey and the former president of the ASEAN and South Pacific operating unit.

“These changes are intended to help equip our organization to handle the dynamic conditions we are seeing in markets around the world,” Braun says. “Sanket and Claudia bring deep regional experience and established leadership, which will be critical as we seek to tap into the immense growth potential we see across the markets they will lead.”

The company also announced that Robin Halpern has been named Braun’s incoming chief of staff. Halpern currently serves as vice president and head of investor relations.