CAS DataLoggers has updated its TR32B Bluetooth Data Logger. This measurer of temperature and humidity is designed to be compact and easy to use. It provides Bluetooth communication and a smartphone/tablet app that displays and uploads data to the cloud.

The TR32B measures temperature between 0 and 50°C or 32 to 122°F and 10% to 90% RH respectively. It includes an LCD for displaying readings and support for the free, cloud-based T&D Web-Storage Service.

The recorder’s design provides use in homes and office buildings. It supports wireless communication using Bluetooth 4.2 (Bluetooth low energy) via the T&D Thermo app for IOS and Android devices. Data is uploaded to the cloud, where it can be viewed anywhere at any time a web browser is available. The data also can be downloaded to a PC for the long term or in-depth analysis.

Cables and gatherings are not needed for the log-EZ units to collect data. The low-maintenance systems use one AA alkaline battery that powers the logger for up to a year. The TR32B provides 15 recording intervals from once a second to once an hour. Internal memory stores 8000 data sets.



