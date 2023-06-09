Nobell Foods has hired Justin Ferber as its chief legal officer to handle the company’s legal functions, including corporate, compliance and intellectual property. He brings over 20 years of experience with high-growth companies in the life sciences, technology and healthcare industries to his post.

“As we continue to lead the category in plant-grown proteins, experienced legal guidance is essential to our success. Having built and led legal functions at various companies bringing new, transformative products to the market, Justin brings a depth and breadth of experience to Nobell,” says Nobell Foods’ CEO and founder Magi Richani. “With a proven track record of transforming complex businesses into high-performing companies, Justin is a welcome addition to the team.”

Ferber joins Nobell after serving as general counsel for Inscripta. During his tenure, he built and led the legal team, including maintaining responsibility for corporate, intellectual property, strategic transactions, litigation, employment, compliance, regulatory and public policy. Prior to his work at Inscripta, Ferber served as general counsel of Omada Health, where he helped build and scaled the company from a start-up to a pre-IPO company.

In February, the company announced its new leader of food science and product development, Sergey Solomatin, formerly of Impossible Foods.