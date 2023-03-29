Spirit Hound Distillery & Tasting Room announced the hiring of chief commercialization officer, Abby Robertson. Additionally, Spirit Hound's whisky, gin and vodka are now available for purchase online in 40+ states. Prior, Spirit Hound products were only available at liquor stores throughout Colorado.

As the first female member of Spirit Hound's executive team, the company says Robertson brings a new perspective alongside years of experience as national sales director of E&J Gallo, the brand behind Barefoot Wines. She expressed her excitement in a recent interview: "When I meet an organization's people, the first thing I want to feel is their culture. Spirit Hound was an instant fit—it's clear we share the same passion for excellence. I'm thrilled for what the future holds."

Robertson's leadership and vision are already reportedly pushing Spirit Hound's growth initiatives as the brand focuses on national expansion in 2023. Robertson's first endeavor as CCO is the launch of the company's ecommerce platform.

CEO, Brad Stevenson, says, "As a fast-growing brand, we have been intentionally growing our leadership team over the past year. We are excited to have Abby join us—her experience and passion perfectly complement our brand and goals. Adding her to the team makes our continued growth more exciting."



