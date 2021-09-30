Ahold Delhaize has hired Natalia Wallenberg as Chief Human Resources Officer. She joins Ahold Delhaize from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology business with more than 49,000 associates, working across 90 geographic markets, generating $23 billion in sales.

She worked at Syngenta Group for nearly nine years, most recently as the Global Head of Human Resources for the Crop Protection division, based in Basel, Switzerland. She also served for three years as Global Head of HR for the Syngenta Seed Division, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Chicago, Illinois. Prior to Syngenta, she worked in HR leadership roles at Renaissance Capital and IKEA Real Estate, both located in Moscow, Russia.

Natalia is Belarussian and holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from the International Academy of Information Technologies in Belarus, and an MA in Counselling jointly granted from the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences in Russia and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

