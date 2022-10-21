OC Flavors, a custom flavor developer and manufacturer based in Chino, Calif., and backed by Shore Capital Partners announced the appointment of Jim Miller as Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly 30 years of experience as a food industry executive, Miller has a background in commercial strategy development and new product introductions. His experience in the food industry spans specialty food ingredients, food testing services and private equity. Notably, Miller was president, North America for Mérieux NutriSciences, a global provider of food safety and quality solutions. Additionally, Miller spent 22 years at Tate & Lyle, a leading global provider of ingredients to the food industry, where he held multiple roles across sales, marketing and product management including vice president of North American sales for specialty food ingredients and vice president of global product management for Texturants.

OC Flavors was founded in 2007 by Leah McCuen and Monica Ahuero to offer a full range of natural and organic flavors and flavoring solutions across a variety of food, beverage and supplement product applications. Operating out of a BRC-certified production facility and innovation center, the company’s core offerings include liquid and powdered flavors for the beverage, dairy, plant-based, nutraceutical, snacking, confection and bakery industries.

“We are pleased to have Jim join our team and serve as the company’s CEO,” says McCuen. “Over 15 years ago, our passion for food and flavor began with the founding of OC Flavors. Since then, we have grown strong customer relationships through the dedication of our customer service and R&D teams. To continue to build and refine our infrastructure and product portfolio, as well as to explore opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions, we need a seasoned leader with deep knowledge of the industry.”