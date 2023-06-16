Labatt Blue has introduced a fruit-flavored light pilsner, Labatt Blue Light Apple. Labatt Blue Light Apple is a premium lager with natural, crisp apple flavor. Labatt Blue Light Apple joins Labatt Blue Light's other fruit flavored products, Blue Light Lime and Blue Light Grapefruit, as a limited release this summer.

Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt USA, says the trends for apple flavor is increasing. According to IRI, which provides shopper data analytics, Labatt Blue Light is currently outpacing the premium, unflavored beer segment growth in Upstate New York.

Labatt Blue Light Apple is available in 12- and 30-packs now while supplies last. The product is currently available in New York, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Delaware. After a year of slim cans, Labatt Blue Light Grapefruit and Blue Light Lime have returned in standard 12-ounce cans.