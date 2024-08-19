Spindrift Beverage Co. Inc. is launching a new flavor just in time for fall: Fuji Apple.

When the brand set out to create a new apple flavor, the team tasted 18 unique blends of apple juice before agreeing that Fuji Apple hit all the right notes: aromatic, floral, juicy, with the right amount of sweetness. To capture the unique character in Fuji Apple, the team sourced a blend of apple varietals grown in U.S. orchards to complement and balance the bright, ripe flavor of Fuji Apple.

"At Spindrift, we believe taste is everything," says Bill Creelman, founder and CEO. "This is why using real squeezed fruit is crucial to our process. Fuji apple juice has the most incredible flavor, aroma and complexity. To honor the fresh taste of the fruit in every batch, we developed a cold chain network that ensures the freshness you enjoy from the tree lasts all the way through the process until it ends up in your can."

"Most apple-flavored beverages in the market use apple juice from concentrate," adds Jon Silverman, SVP of innovation. "With concentrates, you're boiling apples down to a sugary syrup so you can store them for months or years at a time, and in the process, losing the flavor and aroma. Our process for making Spindrift Fuji Apple honors the fruit. These apples are made into juice within weeks of being picked. The difference in taste is remarkable. Each sip is like the first bite of a really good apple: that juicy, crisp snap of sweetness. Fuji is such an enjoyable and refreshing flavor; this will be an everyday Spindrift you'll keep coming back to."

Spindrift is also releasing Cranberry Raspberry out of the vault for fall. The flavor has returned in the past few seasons, but this year, it will be more widely available online and in retail nationwide.

"We're also excited to 'bring back CranRas' as our consumers say,” Silverman says. “This flavor is an enduring favorite, and we love that it's become a seasonal tradition. Consumers look forward to stocking up and sharing Cranberry Raspberry while hosting or gathering with loved ones at occasions that make the last few months of the year so special.”

Spindrift Fuji Apple and Cranberry Raspberry will be available at the end of August in select retailers and on the company's website Aug. 19. Prices and availability may vary.