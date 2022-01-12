George Dickel, a Diageo brand, and Social Hour, the craft canned cocktail brand, have teamed up to launch an autumn-inspired craft cocktail. Both brands teamed up to release a new premium prepared offering—the Harvest Whiskey Sour. The canned cocktail is made using 13-year-old George Dickel Tennessee Whisky (from distilling season spring 2007). With this release, fans of craft cocktails don't have to sacrifice quality for convenience, as this offering exemplifies the high standard both brands are known for. The new Harvest Whiskey Sour boasts a delicious combination of Honeycrisp apple, Meyer lemon, cinnamon, maple and a touch of cardamom. To get the picture-perfect cocktail serve, adults simply need to pour over ice and garnish with apple slices or cinnamon sticks before enjoying. The Harvest Whiskey Sour is available at retail locations in New York and on Social Hour’s website.