Waterloo Sparkling Water has announced the newest addition to its roster, Pomegranate Açaí.

This unique seasonal flavor joins returning fan-favorite Spiced Apple, both available as limited-time offerings this fall. Waterloo's Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple sparkling waters are ideal to savor straight from a chilled can or in a mocktail.

Waterloo's Pomegranate Açaí blends vibrant and ripe pomegranate notes with earthy açaí, creating an experience that is both bright and complex. And, back by consumer demand for its third season, Waterloo's Spiced Apple ignites the warmth of the season with a nostalgic and multisensorial flavor experience of baked and crisp apples, aromatic spices and sweet cider notes.

"This season's ultimate tailgating lineup has arrived with the debut of Waterloo's Pomegranate Açaí and the return of our Spiced Apple," says Kathy Maurella, chief marketing officer at Waterloo Sparkling Water. "New Waterloo enthusiasts and loyal fans alike have seasonal flavors to love this fall as we continue to record the fastest growth in households and loyalty in the competitive set for flavored sparkling water. To celebrate the launch of our new Pomegranate Açaí and the return of our fall MVP Spiced Apple, we've teamed up with some of football's leading ladies. Keep an eye out on our social channels for more on how Waterloo's limited-time-only sparkling waters this fall are bringing fun and flavor to game day."

Waterloo moves into this fall launch and the final months of 2024 with strong momentum from two successful product releases earlier this year.

"Flavor innovation and seasonal options are essential to driving growth and excitement for the brand," says Jason Shiver, CEO, Waterloo Sparkling Water. "Waterloo has the fastest-growing dollar-sales, market share and distribution among the competitive set. Consumers keep on proving the case – as Waterloo continues to deliver full-out flavors that differentiate us on shelf."

Like all Waterloo varieties, both Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners of any kind. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water.

Waterloo Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple sparkling waters are beginning to roll out this month at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Amazon, HEB, Central Market, select Costco divisions, select Sam's Club divisions, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Raley's, Fresh Thyme, Cub Foods and more.