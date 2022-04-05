Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its Hopscotch the Bunny ice cream cake for a limited-time, coinciding with the upcoming Easter holiday.

Handcrafted in-store, the dome-shaped cottontail cake features white chocolate bunny ears and feet, surrounded by a bed of grass made of sweet icing and colorful sprinkles. The dessert can be customized with most Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors and white or chocolate cake.

Baskin-Robbins is also introducing a brand-new Flavor of the Month called Totally Unwrapped. A take on a classic candy bar, this flavor is loaded with layers of fudge covered pretzels, fudge- and caramel-covered peanuts, and caramel swirled through peanut butter and chocolate ice creams.



