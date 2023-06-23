NORD DRIVESYSTEMS USA has expanded its operations with a new Texas production facility. The new building in McKinney, Texas, will have assembly and office space totaling over 85,000 sq. ft. and is expected to begin assembling gear units by the end of June 2023. It will have the capacity to produce 200 units per shift once fully operational.

The new facility is located just outside of Dallas in the northeast suburb of McKinney. It will feature a staff of production, warehouse, quality, service, customer experience and administrative personnel. NORD expects to begin assembling unpainted gear units in this location by the end of June 2023 and painted units by the end of Q1 2024 upon completion of paint booth construction.

“We’re very excited about this new beginning and being able to further service our customers”, says Torsten Schultz, president of NORD USA. “The new plant will allow us to increase gear unit production as well as cut down on delivery times to end users in the southern region.”