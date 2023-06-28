G FUEL, in partnership with HoYoverse, announced that its new Traveler’s Ale flavor inspired by the open-world adventure RPG “Genshin Impact” is now available for pre-order in collector’s boxes and tubs on its website.

“Genshin Impact” is an open-world adventure RPG in Teyvat, a fantasy world where the seven elements flow and converge. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey in search of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Players can now explore Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma and Sumeru, four of the seven major nations in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures for players to discover. As the game progresses, more regions, stories, characters and seasonal events are yet to come. G FUEL’s brand-new Traveler’s Ale flavor and powdered Energy Formula can help players gear up for upcoming adventures.

The new G FUEL Traveler’s Ale collector’s box has a 40-serving tub and wrapped 24-ounce steel shaker cup. This Cactus Lime flavor will help you get the energy to roam freely, fight enemies, solve puzzles, mine ore, team up with friends and explore Teyvat.

G FUEL Traveler’s Ale powdered Energy Formula is sugar-free and includes antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.