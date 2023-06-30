Pregis has partnered with NOVA Chemicals Corp. to co-develop a sustainable packaging solution for food-safe applications used in stand-up pouches (SUPs), fitment pouches and lay-flat bags.

The Pregis film structure, manufactured with Nova Chemical’s SYNDIGO rPE-0860-FC recycled polyethylene resin, provides food-safe recycled content solutions. This solution provides packaging converters, and consumer packaged goods companies, with a mechanically recycled content film that offers safety and quality. The outcome of this joint development effort is a sustainable solution that delivers film clarity, printability and processing performance, states Pregis.

Pregis has invested over $100 million to build blown-film extrusion operations. The food-safe recycled content polyethylene film is an addition to the Pregis Performance Flexibles Renew series of sustainable films.