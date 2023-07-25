Emerson has announced that it will bring customers, experts and automation industry leaders together for a three-day process automation experience as part of the first Emerson Exchange Immerse. The conference will be held October 3-5, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

As an extension of the global comprehensive Emerson Exchange events, Emerson Exchange Immerse will reportedly enable users to focus more on process automation systems, solutions and software, including DeltaV, Ovation, AMS, Guardian and AspenTech technologies. Registration is now open for Emerson customers. Early bird registration ends on August 31, 2023.

According to the company, Emerson Exchange Immerse attendees will engage with their peers, broaden their knowledge base and gain valuable insight from industry leaders. Users will learn the latest technology advancements, implementation successes and project solutions used throughout process automation. Topics will span a wide range of industries, including energy, life sciences, chemical,refining, food and beverage, power generation, renewables, hydrogen, biomass, water and mining industries.

The convention will feature over 200 sessions—more than half of which will be presented by users—as well as technology exhibits and educational courses. Forums led by industry experts and Emerson executives will be held to explore how advanced automation software from Emerson is working with companies to make measurable progress toward operational excellence and sustainability goals, the company states.