WIN-911 has acquired SyTech, a provider of reporting software. The combined entity will be rebranded as SmartSights. SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

The fusion of WIN-911 and SyTech as SmartSights reinforces the company’s commitment to operational intelligence. Founded in 1994 and based in Franklin, Mass., SyTech is the developer of XLReporter, an industrial reporting platform.

“As we step into this new chapter, it’s fitting that we also evolve our brand to SmartSights, which represents the fusion of two trusted partners,” says Greg Jackson, CEO of SmartSights. “We’re excited about the expanded capabilities our combined organization can now offer our customers as they look to gain real-time insights that will help streamline decision making and enhance overall efficiency. We look forward to achieving new milestones under the banner of SmartSights.”

Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet operating executive group and executive chair at SmartSights, adds, “The infusion of operational intelligence into critical infrastructure management is at the core of the SmartSights mission, paving the way for businesses to not just adapt, but to thrive and excel in an ever-changing world. We believe SmartSights is poised to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions in a dynamic business environment.”



