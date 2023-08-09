ZAG Technical Services (ZAG) has announced the promotion of Eric Regnier to Vice President of Operations.

In 2021, Regnier was brought on as a project manager, then became ZAG’s IT Security and Compliance line of business manager. Earlier this year, Regnier was named interim vice president of operations, where he oversaw the client services, engineering and project management teams.

Greg Gatzke, founder and president of ZAG says, “Eric’s exceptional ability to navigate complex operational challenges, streamline processes, and drive continuous improvement has been instrumental in delivering above and beyond clients’ expected business outcomes. Eric’s commitment to cultivating talent, empowering individuals, and promoting a positive work environment has also profoundly impacted team members, fostering a collaborative and respectful environment that has accelerated our growth.”

Before joining ZAG, Regnier earned a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and numerous certifications in technology and computer science. He also served 13 years as a fast-attack submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. Regnier also spent a considerable portion of his childhood on the family farm in Nebraska, allowing him to couple his passion for agriculture and skills in technology.

Regnier says, "It's an honor to lead this team of talented and dedicated professionals to achieve ZAG's mission of 'Enabling Our Clients to Succeed'. New technologies and the evolving needs of the businesses we support are what make our work challenging and engaging, but it's ZAG's people and our clients that make our work meaningful and rewarding. I am grateful to be entrusted with this charge and am excited to meet the challenges ahead."