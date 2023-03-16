Key Technology has announced the promotion of Rudy Sanchez to food handling systems product manager—Americas. He will be responsible for managing activities throughout North America and Latin America that support the development, marketing and sales of Key’s food handling equipment, including vibratory conveyors, rotary sizing and grading systems and more.

“Innovation at Key is driven by the continual state of evolution in the food processing industry and its impact on our customer needs. Rudy’s role is to maintain a dynamic connection with our customers to understand their unique equipment requirements, then leveraging those insights to develop the next generation of Key Technology food handling systems,” states Marco Azzaretti, senior director of marketing—Americas at Key. “Rudy’s technical knowledge, application expertise and intimate familiarity with our customers’ operations is unmatched.”



Sanchez has been with Key for over 30 years, holding a variety of positions. In the U.S., Europe and Latin America, Sanchez worked in sales, applications engineering, engineering management and product management. Most recently, he was process systems development and sustaining engineering manager and, prior to that, engineering manager for the European, Middle Eastern, India and Africa (EMEIA) region.