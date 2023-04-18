Eriez announced the promotion of John Blicha to vice president, global marketing and brand management. Blicha will spearhead Eriez’ worldwide marketing and go-to-market sales strategies, according to president and CEO Lukas Guenthardt.

Blicha joined Eriez in 2012 as marketing communications manager and served most recently as senior director, global marketing and brand management.

Guenthardt says, “In his new role, John’s aptitude for change management and innovative approaches to marketing and sales strategies will further strengthen Eriez’ ability to design and deliver the right solutions to our global markets.”

Blicha holds two degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Bachelor of Science in management. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from California University of Pennsylvania.



