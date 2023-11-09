Eriez, a provider separation technologies, announced the appointment of Jaisen Kohmuench as president & CEO, effective January 1, 2024. He will succeed current president & CEO, Lukas Guenthardt, who is retiring at the end of 2023.

Richard Merwin, chairman of the board, states, "Lukas has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s transformative growth, fostering innovation, and achieving remarkable success during his tenure. Under his visionary leadership, Eriez achieved record revenues and strengthened its global market presence.”

After a comprehensive selection process that considered both internal and external candidates, Kohmuench emerged as the clear choice to succeed Guenthardt, according to Merwin. With more than two decades of service to Eriez, Kohmuench has held various executive-level roles within the organization, most recently as chief operating officer.

Kohmuench’s journey at Eriez has taken him from his initial role in research and development as a process engineer to directing and expanding the U.S. Flotation group. He later assumed an expatriate position as managing director for Eriez-Australia before returning to the U.S. to manage all of Eriez' international businesses as vice-president of international and then chief operating officer. Merwin notes, "Jaisen's career path reflects a distinctive fusion of technical and financial responsibilities that have helped him develop into the versatile and accomplished leader he is today."

The company says that over his many years at Eriez, Kohmuench has been instrumental in shaping global business strategies and driving profitable growth in magnetic, flotation, and service operations. His depth of expertise is demonstrated through his prolific authorship of numerous technical papers and contributions as an inventor with over a dozen patents. Kohmuench's academic achievements include earning bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in mining and minerals engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Merwin emphasizes that Kohmuench truly embodies the company's core mission and values. His commitment to nurturing a positive corporate culture and supporting initiatives within the community ensures Eriez' enduring impact, paving the way for promising opportunities for future generations. He says, “Jaisen’s extensive technical and international experience, proven leadership qualities, and philanthropic spirit will serve as a guiding force propelling Eriez into a prosperous future.”



