IFF has announced the completion of its new North American Creation and Design center in New Century. The IFF Creative Center combines the company's flavor and ingredient business with its food design.

The infrastructure upgrade includes the addition of two new flavor creation labs, expanding existing food application design labs for dairy, bars, culinary and bakery and a new lab solely for pet food development. The New Century facility is now the company's second-largest creative center in North America and houses ten labs, and six pilot plants, which provides better customer support and enhances product development.

The two new flavor creation labs—for sweet and savory flavors, respectively—mark the first time flavorists will be based at the New Century facility. The flavorists will develop alongside the dairy, bakery, bars, culinary and pet food product application and design teams.

Another highlight is the addition of a dedicated lab to serve the North American pet food and pet treat segment, a category projected to generate $58 billion in 2023, according to Euromonitor. This is a first for the New Century Creative Center.