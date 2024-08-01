Bühler and NRGene Canada, a subsidiary of NRGene Technologies Ltd., has launched the North American Insect Center (NAIC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The NAIC is designed as a research and demonstration center where customers can evaluate the performance of Black Soldier Fly (BSF) varieties tailored to their specific by-product streams. The facility is also dedicated to supporting investors in evaluating the economic viability of larger plants before committing to full-scale investment. This approach empowers businesses to make informed decisions, ensuring optimal efficiency and sustainability in protein production.

The July 30 launch event featured a tour of the lab, showcasing the advanced capabilities of the NAIC. Attendees included Dr. Gil Ronen, CEO and co-Founder of NRGene; Andreas Baumann, head of market segment insect technology at Bühler; and Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development. "Saskatchewan is continuing to attract innovative companies who are choosing to invest and grow their business in our province," Harrison says. "Our reputation as global leaders in agricultural and biotechnology is attracting record capital investment into the province. We're very proud to see the North American Insect Center join a growing list of cutting-edge institutions here in the province. This facility will create new skilled jobs and further position Saskatchewan as a center for alternative protein production research and a leader in global food security."

Equipped with Bühler's advanced Trial Rearing Unit (TRU), the NAIC simulates industrial conditions to optimize the growth of BSF larvae. NRGene's expertise in genomics and phenotyping enables the development of high-performing BSF strains. Initial trials have shown strong results. The center can also customize solutions for different kinds of waste, further enhancing its versatility and sustainability impact.

The NAIC is set to offer customer trials, workshops, training sessions and seminars to disseminate best practices in insect protein production. This initiative not only addresses the urgent need for sustainable protein sources but also fosters a circular economy by utilizing organic waste effectively.

"The NAIC is a testament to the power of combining genetic innovation with technological advancement," Ronen says. "The promising results from our trials are just the beginning. This center allows our customers to explore and optimize every aspect of insect protein production, promoting a more efficient and sustainable industry."

"Combining NRGene's genomic data tools and our advanced technologies will allow companies to leverage the deep industry and process knowledge of both companies to produce BSF larvae more efficiently and at lower costs,” Baumann adds. “This will enable insect producers to bring bigger product volumes at consistent quality to the market fostering a broader adoption of this sustainable protein source in the animal feed sector."