Bühler has partnered with Malt Handling to support small and medium-sized breweries across North America, providing technology and process expertise to this growing market.

As an authorized reseller, Malt Handling will bring Bühler’s equipment to brewers who are creating unique products for the craft brewing and distilling industries. Headquartered in Chicago, Malt Handling has been active in the craft brewing market since 2011.

“Having a company like Malt Handling representing us in this market is a great opportunity,” says Dianne Campbell, North American channel manager for Bühler. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and an impressive customer base into this partnership, allowing us to provide the same proximity and level of collaboration to small and medium sized brewers and distillers that our larger customers enjoy.”

Malt Handling is an active member in agriculture and craft brewing organizations and are integrators in the craft brewing and distilling industries. The company provides solutions to its customers with the benefits of efficiency, product quality and higher yields.

“We’ve known about Bühler since we first started this company,” says Rusty Riley, owner of Malt Handling, “And their quality and reputation is well known. We believe that bringing the Buhler portfolio to our customers will provide them with even greater value.”