Arryved, a point of sale system for the beverage industry, has integrated with restaurant management system MarginEdge.

This collaboration introduces seamless POS integration, empowering Arryved users with accurate sales entries in MarginEdge. As breweries diversify, especially those emphasizing on-premise sales, the partnership between Arryved and MarginEdge offers streamlined and comprehensive financial management.

“Brewery operators run incredibly complex businesses with multiple sales channels,” says Eric Jeffay, director of partnerships, MarginEdge. “Our integration with Arryved marks a pivotal moment for breweries seeking a cohesive end-to-end solution to organize brewery, scratch-kitchen, and on-premise consumption operations.”

The integration enables efficient syncing of sales data from Arryved’s POS system to MarginEdge, eliminating manual errors, ensuring timely financial reporting, facilitating cost analysis and providing insights into product usage. Brewery operators can rely on precise sales entries for informed decision-making.

“We are excited to welcome MarginEdge into our expanding ecosystem of high-value tech integrations,” says Arryved CEO Loren Bendele. “MarginEdge shares our commitment to helping breweries and other craft establishments run strong, profitable businesses and this integration provides Arryved users’ with an enhanced and automated way to get real-time sales data for food cost reporting and analysis.”